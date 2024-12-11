NBA Legend Charles Barkley Treats Fans to Round of Drinks at Upstate New York Bar
Have you ever been in a bar when someone exclaims "Drinks are on the house!"? No, me either. I have only seen this play out in the movies and on television shows. Now imagine this actually happens and the person buying the drinks is a Hall of Fame basketball player.
That is exactly what happened this past weekend as Sir Charles Barkley showed up at an Upstate New York bar and offered to buy the house drinks! Here's what happened.
According to posts on the X social media platform, NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley attended the SUNY Fredonia Blue Devils Men's Hockey game at Steele Hall Ice Arena on Friday December 6th.
Following the Blue Devils 2-0 victory over Plattsburg State, Charles Barkley took pictures with fans at the ice arena before heading to a local bar to buy drinks for everyone.
I went to the Fredonia State game tonight. They won 2 to zip. I've never been to Fredonia State before. You guys have been amazing to me. So we'll play some music that I'm listening to right now and for the next 5 songs all drinks are free at the bar. - Charles Barkley
50 Celebrities Born In New York State
Gallery Credit: Karolyi
In Memoriam: 2024 Deaths
Gallery Credit: Allison Rapp
15 Famous People Buried In New York State
Gallery Credit: Karolyi