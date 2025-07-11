Man starts to lose the feelings in his hands and arms after dislocating shoulder while hiking in New York. Here's what happened.

From the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) If a person needs a Forest Ranger, whether it's for a search and rescue, to report a wildfire, or to report illegal activity on state lands and easements, they should call 833-NYS-RANGERS. If a person needs urgent assistance, they can call 911.

On Wednesday July 2nd, according to a press release, Ray Brook Dispatch received a call about a hiker with a dislocated shoulder on the Mount Colden trail in Essex County. The Cleveland Clinic reports that a dislocated shoulder should be treated ASAP as numbness, tingling or weakness in your arm, hand or fingers could indicate lack of bloodflow.

DEC Ranger Lewis was able to contact the 63-year-old from Maryland via phone and determined that the hikers fingers were starting to go numb, making this rescue mission urgent.

Help is on the way as Mount Colden Caretaker Raudonis responded from the East River Trail campsite. New York State Police Pilot Engel flew Rangers H. Praczkajlo and R. Praczkajlo to the Lake Colden outpost.

Ranger H. Praczkajlo used the caretaker boat to cross Lake Colden. Caretaker Raudonis massaged the subject’s shoulder so Ranger H. Praczkajlo could reduce the shoulder dislocation before wrapping the injured arm in a sling. Caretaker Raudonis rowed the subject back to the outpost where the helicopter transported him to the hospital.

