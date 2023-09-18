Most Stolen Vehicles in New York, Did Your Car Make the 2023 List?
Is your vehicle's make and model among the most stolen in the United States? How about in New York State? Here's the updated Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles In New York.
If your vehicle is ever stolen, report the theft immediately to the police. Notifying law enforcement increases the chances of getting your vehicle back. Report the theft immediately to your insurance company as well.
According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, more than 1 million vehicles were stolen across the United States in 2022? California lead the way with more than 202,000 vehicle thefts while New York ranked 9th. So which vehicles are targeted the most?
Just last month Money Geek updated their list of the most stolen vehicles in the country. The 2004 full-size Chevrolet pickup was the most stolen vehicle in the United States in 2021 but didn't make New York's Top 10. Here are the Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles In New York.
#10 - 2018 Toyota Rav4
#9 - 2021 Chevy Pickup (full size)
#8 - 2006 Ford Econoline E250
#7 - 2020 Hyundai Elantra
#6 - 2006 Ford Econoline E350
#5 - 2021 - Jeep Grand Cherokee
#4 - 2016 Toyota Camry
#3 - 2019 Honda Civiv
#2 - 2021 Honda Accord
#1 - 2021 Honda CRV - The most stolen vehicle in New York State in 2022 was the 2021 Honda CRV. The CRV is the 10th most stolen vehicle in the United States with the 2001 model leading the way. Last year's #1 was the 2019 Honda Accord.