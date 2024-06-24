These were the huge ads that had us crazy about their wild products.

Consuming television and other media is so different from back in the day of only having a few channels to choose from. Having only those select channels made it so that we got to see some real priceless gems when it came to commercials and hearing jingles that are still stuck in our heads.

If I asked you to sing me the jingle for Water Slide World right now there is a decent chance that 95% of you could do it from memory. The other 5% just weren't born yet and missed out on the experience of hearing that catchy song during the summer wishing our parents would pack up the car and take us there.

Read More: Stroll Down Memory Lane To Storytown in Lake George

Nostalgia is such a wonderful thing. It takes many of back to a time of innocence and happy memories. I think it's a good thing that the internet exists because with YouTube we can go on and listen and watch some of these amazing commercials despite many of them having not been on the air for years.

For me, Water Slide World is the GOAT when it comes to local commercials. Nothing with ever beat it in my opinion. As a matter of fact, nothing has ever come close.

However when it comes to earworms and getting stuck in your head, the Saratoga jingle is forever cemented in there. To this day if someone mentions the race track the first thing I do is sing this to them and watch the confusion roll over their faces.

Another one that can't be explained to anyone outside of the Capital Region is Hippos. If I am at a zoo anywhere around the country and see hippos, I'm going to say "Hippos...hippos has it!" I cannot be stopped.

I can't have a list of memorable commercials without mentioning the late Billy Fuccillo. Yes, they were annoying but eventually they just became a part of us here in Upstate New York. We're still saying HUGE to this day because of him.

Last but not least, we have the Saratoga County Fair. They've been using that same jingle for years and only updating the attractions that are going to be there. I tried my best to find an old school commercials but best I could do was from 2012. Still a classic.