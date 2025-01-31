More Mysterious Drone Sightings Over New York and New Jersey

A month after drones mysteriously appeared over much of the Northeast it looks like they're back.

Back in December thousands of reported sightings cam in from all around New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. There were sightings in other parts of the country as well, and then suddenly as quickly as they appeared they were gone. Now it looks like another surge in drone sightings is taking place again.

After many reported seeing these giant van sized drones in the skies over New York the FAA stepped in and put a ban on drones flying in that area of NY and NJ. That ban has been removed and now more people have bene spotting them once again.

Enigma Labs tracks sightings of drones among other things and says that since the FAA lifted restrictions on flying drones the amount of sightings has skyrocketed.

We’ve received over 100 reports in the past three weeks that mention drones across the US. -Christine Kim, Enigma Labs

There is an interactive map that Enigma has created to show where most of these drones are being spotted. Right now the highest concentration of sightings is over the Northeast, including several in the Capital Region.

There are still no answers on the original drone sightings from back in December, but there are plenty of conspiracy theories surrounding them. The question now, why are they back and who is responsible for flying them? Maybe this time around we will get some answers on this.