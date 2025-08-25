This Spectacular New York Hotel Restaurant Ranks Among The Best In America
There is 1 hotel restaurant that is a cut above all the other hotel restaurants in New York State. As a matter of fact, this hotel restaurant is among the best in the United States.
Recently USA Today published their results from a search for the Top 10 Best Hotel Restaurants in America. Check below to see which one it is but I will give you a hint. This hotel restaurant is not in the city, it's in the Hudson Valley.
USA Today gathered a panel of experts to nominate 10 of the best hotel restaurants in America. Once the 10 were chosen it was up to readers to vote for their favorites and the Top 10 was created. Here is the Top5:
- #5 - The Left Bank at The Weston, Weston, Vermont
- #4 - T. Cook's at Royal Palms Resort & Spa, Phoenix, Arizona
- #3 - The Wharf Restaurant at Madison Beach Hotel, Madison, Connecticut
- #2 - Chez Phillipe at the Peabody Memphis, Memphis, Tennessee
- #1 - Kuro at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Atlantic City, New Jersey
The only New York hotel restaurant to reach the Top 10 in America (#6 overall) is the Main Dining Room at Mohonk Mountain House in New Paltz, "Where every meal is a masterpiece". Enjoy exceptional flavors, impeccable service, and that quintessential Mountain House charm.
I felt as if I was treated like a queen and the food was delicious. - Lynn P. K., August 19, 2025
Abandoned Grossinger's Catskills Resort Hotel "Before and After"
Gallery Credit: Karolyi
Abandoned Nevele Resort, Ellenville, New York
Gallery Credit: Karolyi
Entire Albany New York Neighborhood Left Abandoned
Gallery Credit: Karolyi