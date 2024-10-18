Missing! New York State Police Seek Your Help, Have You Seen This Man?

MISSING IN NEW YORK! New York State Police seek your help in locating a missing person. Take a look at the picture and description below to see if you recognize this individual. Should have any information regarding this case please contact New York State Police at 716-941-9300.

This missing person was last seen in Western New York but could be anywhere in the Empire State so please keep an eye out. Here is the description and picture to help locate this missing man.

Get our free mobile app

New York State Police Troop A are seeking the public's help in locating Edmund M. Zielinski. Zielinski was last seen in Pembroke, NY but information suggests that Edmund spends time all over Western Massachusetts. Here is the description:

Edmund M. Zielinski

DOB - January 15, 1969

Height - 6'4"

Weight - 220lbs

Hair Color - Gray / Dirty Blonde

Skin - White (non-Hispanic)

Scar - Surgery scar on throat

518 news, Missing persons in New York, Buffalo, Rochester New York, Pembroke New York, Edmund M. Zielinski troopers.ny.gov loading...

Should have any information regarding this case please contact New York State Police at 716-941-9300.

13 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- October 2024 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 10/01/2024:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Missing College Students in New York State College Students that have gone missing in the state of New York Gallery Credit: New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services-Missing College Students List