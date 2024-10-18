Missing! New York State Police Seek Your Help, Have You Seen This Man?
MISSING IN NEW YORK! New York State Police seek your help in locating a missing person. Take a look at the picture and description below to see if you recognize this individual. Should have any information regarding this case please contact New York State Police at 716-941-9300.
This missing person was last seen in Western New York but could be anywhere in the Empire State so please keep an eye out. Here is the description and picture to help locate this missing man.
New York State Police Troop A are seeking the public's help in locating Edmund M. Zielinski. Zielinski was last seen in Pembroke, NY but information suggests that Edmund spends time all over Western Massachusetts. Here is the description:
- Edmund M. Zielinski
- DOB - January 15, 1969
- Height - 6'4"
- Weight - 220lbs
- Hair Color - Gray / Dirty Blonde
- Skin - White (non-Hispanic)
- Scar - Surgery scar on throat
Should have any information regarding this case please contact New York State Police at 716-941-9300.
