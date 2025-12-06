These are the Top 5 Most Mispronounced Words of 2025. New Yorkers are no strangers to hearing mispronounced words. With Empire State towns and hamlets such as Chautauqua, Coxsackie, Schaghticoke, and Skaneateles we have done our share of correcting pronunciations over the years.

On the other hand, how do New Yorkers handle pronouncing words that may have come to us from outside of the county we live in? Let's take a look at the Top 5 Most Mispronounced Words of 2025 and see how you do.

Babbel, the online language learning platform, and the Captioning Group, have compiled a list of the 6 most mispronounced words of 2025. At number 6 is Havaianas.

Havaianas (ah-va-YAH-nas) - If you pronounced this incorrectly, as I did, don't worry too much. This is a brand of flip-flops, so how often will you need to say it anyway?

#5 - Alex Murdaugh (AL-ick MUR-dock) - Well that just makes zero sense. These aren't even silent letters. We are adding sounds that don't belong to these letters. Alex Murdaugh is a former lawyer convicted of killing his wife and son in 2021.

#4 - Acetaminophen (uh-SEE-tuh-MIH-nuh-fin) - A drug used to temporarily relieve pain and reduce fever. President Trump famously struggled to pronounce acetaminophen earlier this year.

#3 Louvre (LOOV-ruh) - The Louvre is a world famous museum in Paris, France. Earlier this year the Louvre made the news due to a jewelry heist.

#2 Mounjaro (mown-JAHR-OH) - Trendy weight-loss drug.

#1 Zohran Mamdani (zoh-RAHN mam-DAH-nee) - Zohran Mamdani was elected Mayor of New York on November 4, 2025. How did you do attempting to pronounce each of these words?

