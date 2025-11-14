I think that the McRib may be the most divisive sandwich in the planet. On one hand you have people that absolutely love it and were overjoyed to find out that it would be coming back for a limited time to McDonald's locations. That other hand is full of McRib haters who scoff at people who enjoy this sandwich. Is it real meat? I don't know, I'm not scientist, but it is smothered in BBQ sauce and onions and even if it's a yoga mat that's good enough for me.

Officially, the McRib is back. Hold your applause. Currently, according to the McRib locator website it has not yet been found anywhere in New York. I was not shocked to not see it here in Upstate, but to not even see anyone spot it in New York City is really surprising to me.

mcriblocator.com mcriblocator.com loading...

Question - McDonald's why do you hate us? Why do you dangle our hopes on a string like this only to let go of it to let us free fall to disappointment?

Read More: Is New Taco Bell Mountain Dew Pie In the Capital Region?

I was very excited to see that they were bringing this cult favorite back only to be really sad to see that I would have to drive almost 2 hours to find it.

Where is the closest McRib to Albany?

mcriblocator.com mcriblocator.com loading...

You will find the closest McRib to the Capital Region is Worcester, MA, according to mcriblocator.com. I am hoping that this data just isn't up to date yet because it seems so unlikely that this would not be at least within an hour of us to get. Even if just a few locations in the Capital Region had it available that would make far more sense to me.

Is the McRib worth a road trip? Probably not, but who am I to judge what you do with your time. I will do my best to keep you updated on if we see any McRibs in our area. God speed.