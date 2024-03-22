Massive New York Barn Find With Nearly 300 Vehicles Stored In Secret Location

This undisclosed location in New York State is home to hundreds of classic cars, rare vehicles and something for everyone. According to the video posted in 2021 by AMMO NYC, each of these vehicles are being restored and are for sale. Let's explore 300 barn finds all under one roof.

