Man Miraculously Survives 35-foot Fall Off Ice Wall In Upstate New York

New York State offers a wide variety of outdoor adventures, activity and challenges. You will find something for everyone from the simple walking trail to mountain climbing that only the most experienced should attempt to tackle. I would place ice-climbing in the later category.

Recently, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) officers set out on a wilderness rescue mission near Kaaterskill Falls in the Catskill Mountains. This individual in need of help had fallen 35 feet while attempting to climb a wall of ice.

Imagine falling 35 feet off of a wall of sheer ice. That is approximately the same height as falling off the top of a telephone pole and landing on...more ice! Take a look at the picture below and you will see it wasn't just icy, it's literally all ice.

On Friday December 27, 2024, according to a DEC press release, Forest Rangers responded to a call regarding a 62-year-old ice-climber that had fallen in Kaaterskill Clove. Rangers along with the assistance of area rescue teams were able to pull the climber to safety and get him to an ambulance.

Take a closer look at the picture below. You will see some of the ice-climbers equipment, perhaps ice screws and ice hooks, still in the wall of ice following his fall.

If a person needs a Forest Ranger, whether it's for a search and rescue, to report a wildfire, or to report illegal activity on state lands and easements, they should call 833-NYS-RANGERS. If a person needs urgent assistance, they can call 911.

