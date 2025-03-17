Major Retailer Shutters New York Stores, Customers Left with Unusable Gift Cards

When we initially heard the news that Joann Fabrics and Craft Store would be filing for bankruptcy we were unsure how many New York stores would be closing. By the end of February we learned that not only will All New York Stores close but all 800 locations nationwide are closing.

Now we are hearing that the specialty retail chain will NOT be taking anymore online orders and they will not be honoring any of the Joann gift cards that you might have left in your possession.

According to the official Joann website, as of March 5th, online orders have been disabled. If you are to take advantage of their All Stores Closing Sale you must make your purchases in-store. Regarding the Joann gift card policy, their website states the following:

Unfortunately, at this time you can no longer use your JOANN gift card in-store or online. Gift cards are also not available to purchase.

Joann customers holding unused gift cards appear to be upset that they will not be able to take advantage of the funds remaining on each card. Here are some comments from social media.

"What about my gift card? Can we get a class action going on the gift cards they won't honor? It's fraud". - Kuiper Wolters via X

"If I could use my gift card I would have been bought stuff. Walked out the store leaving products because you all wouldn't take my gift card which you already got paid for"! - Kivah via X

