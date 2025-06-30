UPDATE; ‘Mac’ the Wallaby Missing From Central New York Animal Sanctuary
UPDATE ON MAC THE NEW YORK WALLABY ON THE LOOSE!
As of Wednesday June 25th at 10pm, according to the G&G Animals Facebook page, officials have found Mac the wallaby but she has been rescued. Check the video below for a full report from the officials at G&G Animals.
On Monday June 16th, Grace and Glory Animals (G&G Animals), reported that 'Mac' the wallaby slipped out of it's enclosure on Sunday June 15th around 6pm. As of this writing Mac is still missing and the staff at &G Animals are hoping you can keep an eye out for him.
G&G Animals is located in Oswego, NY. Mac was last seen between the G&G Animals property on Tug Hill Road and Ontario Orchards. Officials believe she has stayed close but is hiding. Rescuers are using thermal imaging drones at night and feel they are just one step behind her.
Mac is a 6-year-old wallaby with no fear of vehicles, which makes any time spent near roads very dangerous for her. She is not dangerous but is shy and will most likely run away from you. If you physically see her, please call 315-326-1434.
There have been several sightings since Sunday evening but Mac is still on the loose. Many hopeful leads have turned out to be deer sightings. DO NOT hesitate to call G&G Animals with any suspected sightings at 315-326-1434.
