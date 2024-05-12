Look Who’s Playing the New York State Fair This Summer, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer

Look Who&#8217;s Playing the New York State Fair This Summer, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer

Photo by Aranxa Esteve on Unsplash

The 2024 New York State Fair in Syracuse runs from Wednesday August 21st through Monday September 2nd, Labor Day. Of course tens of thousand of people will attend each day for the midway, the great state fair food and the concerts!

Today the Great New York State Fair has added to the 2024 entertainment line up with a legendary Classic Rock guitarist and member of the Rock and Roll Hall of fame.

Ace Frehley, formerly of the hard rock band KISS, is scheduled to perform on the Chevy Court Stage on Thursday August 22, 2024 at 6pm. This show, as with all the others at the New York State Fair, is free with your admission ticket.

Ace Frehley is known to play a fair amount of KISS classics live such as "Shock Me", "Rock and Roll All Night" and "Cold Gin". Of course Frehley is expected to play the song he made his own "New York Groove" as well as songs from his latest solo album "10,000 Volts".

Ace Frehely original KISS guitar virtuoso is an awesome addition to our 2024 entertainment lineup at the Fair. From his riveting riffs to his singable solos, fans are in for a truly electrifying performance from this rock and roll legend. - Interim Director Julie LaFave

Here are some other shows already announced for the Chevy Court Stage:

  • August 21st - 1pm - Chubby Checker
  • August 21st - 6pm - 90s Rewind: Digital Underground, Tone Loc, & Color Me Badd
  • August 23rd - 1pm - Sophie B. Hawkins
  • August 24th - 1pm - Kidz Bop
  • August 27th - 6pm - Öyster Cult
  • August 29th - 6pm - Chapel Hart
  • September 1st - 1pm - Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour

