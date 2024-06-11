Look! This New Store Is Coming to Crossgates Mall In Albany and Expected To Open This Summer

Crossgates Mall, 1 Crossgates Mall Road in Albany, New York, is celebrating it's 40th anniversary this year and still going strong. This mall features more than 150 retail shops not to mention great restaurants.

Today Crossgates Mall announced the addition of a new retail shop which is expected to open summer of 2024 and will be located on the lower level of the shopping center.. Here's everything you need to know about this latest addition.

Get our free mobile app

Crossgates is excited to announce that MINISO will soon be opening their first Capital Region store later this summer. MINISO offers a wide variety of design-led, affordable products, from plush, toys, blind boxes, stationery, fragrance, to skincare products and everyday household items. You will also find licensed collections that include brands such as We Bare Bears, Sanrio, Care Bears, Disney, Pixar, Barbie, Peanuts, and more!

We are thrilled to announce the opening of our first store in Upstate New York at Crossgates Mall. This is our second location within the Pyramid Properties portfolio, and we are excited to bring our unique offerings to the vibrant community here." - Shines Shen, MINISO USA’s Business Development Manager

518 News, Albany, Crossgates Mall Karolyi - Townsquare Media loading...

We can’t wait to see how much fun guests will have shopping at MINISO. We’re excited to add this international brand to our already diverse mix of retailers that visitors coming from the Capital Region & beyond love to shop at! - Jen Smith, Crossgates Marketing Director

Crossgates Mall in Albany Opened in 1984 This is what the Crossgates Mall looked like when it opened in 1984. Gallery Credit: Karolyi

LOOK - 10 Biggest Malls In America These malls are so big they can accommodate shops, movies and even rollercoasters. These are the 10 Biggest Malls in America according to Geeks for Geeks Gallery Credit: Karolyi