Look! These 10 New York Animals Are On the Verge of Extinction

If you are over the age of 30, and perhaps even younger, I am certain there are places around your hometown that have changed over the years. What was once fields and farms that are now housing developments and shopping centers. These are often noticeable changes.

One change you might not notice as readily is the elimination of certain animals from your communities. There are 10 New York animals that are on the verge of extinction.

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) there are several animals that once thrived in the Empire State but now are not doing well. Are these animals extinct, endangered or threatened. Here are the definitions:

Extinct - Species is no longer living or existing.

- Species is no longer living or existing. Extirpated - Species is not extinct, but no longer occurring in a wild state within New York.

- Species is not extinct, but no longer occurring in a wild state within New York. Endangered - Any native species in imminent danger of extirpation or extinction in New York State.

- Any native species in imminent danger of extirpation or extinction in New York State. Threatened - Any native species likely to become an endangered species within the foreseeable future in New York State.

- Any native species likely to become an endangered species within the foreseeable future in New York State. Special Concern - Any native species for which a welfare concern or risk of endangerment has been documented in New York State.

The types of animals on the endangered list include mollusks, birds, insects, fishes, amphibians, reptiles and mammals. Here are some examples.

