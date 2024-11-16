As we reach the end of the year we also reach the end of supermoon season as well. We will have one last one to see and here's when it will rise over New York State.

It seems like we have been really interested in what is going on in the skies overhead in 2024. Maybe we're a bit more science minded, or maybe it's that we're looking above for some sort of guidance from the stars. Whatever the case, we've had our eyes on the skies a lot this year.

Between eclipses, the northern lights, and various types of moons we've been able to experience a lot this year. We are in for one more treat here in New York before the 2024 comes to a close.

The last supermoon

At 4:06pm today the moon will rise over the Capital Region and it will be a supermoon.

According to time and date the moon will be most visible after 5:30pm as twilight begins to end and we go full dark. Lucky for us here in the Capital Region it also appears that the sky will be pretty clear, so we will get a really nice look at the final supermoon of 2024.

What exactly is a supermoon?

From Nasa:

A “supermoon” occurs when a full moon coincides with the Moon’s closest approach to Earth in its elliptical orbit, a point known as perigee.“Supermoon" isn’t an official astronomical term, but typically it’s used to describe a full Moon that comes within at least 90 percent of perigee.



These supermoons only happy 3-4 times per year, and sometimes we can't see them as well if we have cloudy skies.

If you're into astronomy, tonight is your night. Get ready for the last supermoon!