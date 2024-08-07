Lake George Is One of 3 Upstate New York Lakes To Feature Trump Boat Parades

The 2024 Presidential race is heating up. Republican nominee, and former President, Donald Trump has been hosting rallies with recent stops in Milwaukee and Atlanta. The Democrat nominee, Vice President Harris, is expected to name her running mate at a rally in Philadelphia later today.

While the candidates are sweeping the country making their plea for the Presidency, supporters on both sides of the aisle are holding their own signs of support. Here in New York State, for example, there are at least 3 Trump boat parades planned in the coming weeks.

There will be a 2024 Trump Boat Parade held on Friday August 16th on Saratoga Lake. For this event all boats will meet on the North end in the no-wake zone near the Route 9P bridge at 6pm. The Parade will circle around the lake starting at 6:30. Rain or shine.

According to Syracuse.com, there will be a 2024 Trump Boat Parade held on Saturday August 17th starting at 12 Noon on Lake George. This parade is being organized by the Adirondack Republican Women's Club of Warren County.

The 2024 Trump Flotilla will take place at 12 Noon on Saturday August 31st on Oneida Lake in Central New York. Boaters are encouraged to display American flags, Trump flags and Back the Blue flags for this parade.

One concern some folks have raised is wake disruption to the docks, smaller boats and swimmers. According to the Post Star, a similar, less organized, event took place in 2020. For that parade individuals complained that the large waves caused damage to docks and endangered lives.

For this years event on Lake George organizers have created a set of rules.

Adhere to the parade route

No jetskis

Keep speed under 10mph

