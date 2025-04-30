Kool-Aid Man Viral Trend Is Back In New York Causing Residents A Lot Of Money

Kool-Aid Man Viral Trend Is Back In New York Causing Residents A Lot Of Money

YouTube.com- Commercial Maniac

Did you know that the fruit flavored drink Kool-Aid has been around since the 1920's? The brand's ambassador, Kool-Aid Man, started busting through walls in television commercials in the 1950's and in 2024 the band Bring Me The Horizon even released a song called 'Kool-Aid".

Today there is a, not-so-cool, 'Kool-Aid Man Tik-Tok Challenge, which popped up in New York a few years ago only to return in 2025. This challenge is when, mostly young, people literally run through a neighborhood fence like Kool-Aid Man would but causing real-life property damage.

New Jersey 101.5 FM logo
Get our free mobile app

I recall watching Saturday morning cartoons and seeing Kool-Aid commercials showing a kid yell "hey Kool-Aid" and Kool-Aid Man would bust through the wall of a bowling alley, kid's bedroom, any wall really and say 'oh yeah"!

According to NBC New York the trend is back and busting through fences in New York State.


A busted up fence is not insignificant. Fence pricing varies quite a bit depending on which materials are used, style of fence and how much yard are you fencing in. For an average half-acre property you could pay as much as $10,000 for a new fence.

Whatever happened to kick the can, red light/green light or spirited game of tag?

If You Grew Up in the '70s and '80s, These Foods Were Super Fancy

From Babybels to Toblerone chocolate, take a nostalgic bite out of these 'fancy' childhood foods that made us feel way more elegant than we really were.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Top 200 '70s Songs

Looking back at the very best songs from '70s.

Gallery Credit: UCR Staff

LOOK: 79 of the Most 1970s Photos You've Ever Seen

Step back into the wild, rebellious 1970s with 79 unforgettable photos that capture the era's bold fashions, entertainment and everyday life. 

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Filed Under: 518 News
Categories: Trending

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM