Did you know that the fruit flavored drink Kool-Aid has been around since the 1920's? The brand's ambassador, Kool-Aid Man, started busting through walls in television commercials in the 1950's and in 2024 the band Bring Me The Horizon even released a song called 'Kool-Aid".

Today there is a, not-so-cool, 'Kool-Aid Man Tik-Tok Challenge, which popped up in New York a few years ago only to return in 2025. This challenge is when, mostly young, people literally run through a neighborhood fence like Kool-Aid Man would but causing real-life property damage.

I recall watching Saturday morning cartoons and seeing Kool-Aid commercials showing a kid yell "hey Kool-Aid" and Kool-Aid Man would bust through the wall of a bowling alley, kid's bedroom, any wall really and say 'oh yeah"!

According to NBC New York the trend is back and busting through fences in New York State.

A busted up fence is not insignificant. Fence pricing varies quite a bit depending on which materials are used, style of fence and how much yard are you fencing in. For an average half-acre property you could pay as much as $10,000 for a new fence.

Whatever happened to kick the can, red light/green light or spirited game of tag?

