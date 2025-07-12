This New York town has been named 'America's Best Town to Visit' in 2025.

Do you know which New York town, with a population of more than 30,000 residents, has been named America's best town to visit in 2025? Aside from it's natural wonders and prestigious university what makes this town so special?

CNN recently published a list of 10 of the best towns to visit in America in 2025. Only 1 New York town made the list and we will reveal which one in a moment. Also making the list at #8 is Northampton, Massachusetts located less than 2 hours from Albany.

The New York town at the top of this list has also been singled out for one of the best swimming holes in America, an amazing 6-story treehouse, and one of the best small college towns in the United States. Have you figured it out yet?

518 News, America's best towns to visit, Ithaca, New YorkCornell University Getty Images loading...

"Ithaca Is Gorges" and this New York town, according to CNN, is the best town to visit in America in 2025. Home to Ithaca College, Cornell University, beautiful waterfalls and natural gorges. Ithaca grabs the #1 spot due to attractions, food and beverage offerings, cultural and nightlife scenes, proximity to other interesting spots and “wow factor.”

In 2024 Ithaca was named one of the most family-friendly destinations in America with hiking trails, Museum of Earth, Buttermilk Falls State Park, Robert H. Treman State Park and the Cayuga Nature Center, which is home to that 6-story treehouse which you can explore from the inside.

