Primo Hoagies is set to open up their next Capital Region location and this one will be right within the city of Albany.

You had me at "Italian Specialty Sandwiches." Just a little more than a year since the grand opening of the Latham location, Primo Hoagies is opening up their next spot on New Scotland Avenue in Albany.

Just in time for Spring they are having their grand opening on Thursday March 20, 2025. The first 100 lucky customers will even be getting free subs from them, according to WTEN.

This new spot for Primo Hoagies will be located right across from St. Peter's hospital in Albany at 563 New Scotland Avenue. It is is the brand new complex that also is home to Frank Gallo Florist and the newest Starbucks location in the Capital Region as well.

A quick look at these subs and this spot is going to be right at home here in the hearty of Albany's Midtown.

While the Capital Region has plenty of local spots to get subs, Primo Hoagies looks to me making ones that you won't be able to get at any of our traditional delis. I am particularly excited to try all the different roast pork options they are going to be offering.

Not only do these sandwiches look good, but they're also award winning. They won best cheesesteak and best turkey sub in America in 2023 and 2024 and took home a few awards at the classic hoagie awards, which is an award show I didn't know existed but clearly need to attend.