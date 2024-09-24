Invasive Fish Found In Hudson River! Catch It, Kill It, Leave It On Land!

New York State has been invaded!

There are a variety of creatures that have made their way to New York and they don't belong here! Invasive bugs, worms and fish to name a few. There is one fish that has been found in the Hudson River Near Poughkeepsie. If you happen to catch one, kill it and leave it on land.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) have taken aggressive measure to prevent the Round Goby, one of the biggest threats to NY waters, from making it's way to Lake Champlain. According to Patch the DEC have incorporated electric field barriers, air bubblers and double-draining to keep the fish from further invasion.

The Round Goby, a bottom-dwelling fish, came to New York in the 1990's from Europe and Asia. These fish not only consume much of the available food before native fish can, the Goby also eats native fish and their eggs. They have also been known to transmit Botulism to water birds.

We are bolstering current invasive species surveillance education and taking a hard look at the immediate threats posed by these water-borne invaders to implement the most effective strategies that will protect our fisheries, wildlife, and local recreational economies today and into the future. - DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos

The Round Goby is abundant in both Lakes Erie and Ontario. It has become increasingly more common in the state's streams and lakes during the last decade. The key going forward is to prevent further invasion.

Catch it? Kill it and leave it on land.

