IKEA is coming to Upstate New York!

IKEA, the affordable home furnishing and home goods store, just announced the addition of a second New York location. We currently have several 'pick-up' spots around the Empire State and there are traditional stores located downstate in Brooklyn and Long Island but now we will have an Upstate option.

Coming Fall of 2025, according to an official press release, IKEA plans to open a new store in Syracuse, NY at the Destiny USA Mall. The IKEA Syracuse location will offer nearly 70,000 square-feet of shopping inspiration solutions for a better life at home.

Customers will be able to experience a variety of fully furnished room settings, each offering “local living” solutions thoughtfully tailored to reflect the unique everyday needs of the Syracuse community.

We are thrilled to offer Syracuse metro area residents more ways to shop and experience IKEA. The opening of IKEA Syracuse highlights our commitment to bring IKEA closer to the many people and make it easier and more affordable to access our home furnishing products and solutions. - Javier Quiñones, CEO & chief sustainability officer, IKEA U.S.

Destiny USA, 1 Destiny USA Drive in Syracuse, is currently New York’s largest destination of its kind with over 250 places to shop, dine and play. IKEA will be joining Dave & Buster’s, Apple, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Michael Kors to name a few.

No official opening date for IKEA has been announced as of yet. In the meantime your family can enjoy the world’s largest suspended ropes course at WonderWorks.

