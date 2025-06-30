Once Beloved Wrestler Set To Open Bar In New York

When you think or sports and sports entertainment enjoying a few cold ones during said event aren't out of the question. It's not a surprise when someone from that world decides to venture into the world of alcohol. We've seen it with Stone Cold Steve Austin and now Cody Rhodes. But there is another who has entered the beer world, and we're not sure it's been successful.

Hulk Hogan launched his Real American Beer in the summer of 2024. He has partnered with the WWE to make that beer available at their events and it is available to purchase at a number of locations around the Capital Region. So what is next in the Hulkster's move to the world of alcohol?

Hulk Opens a Bar

Kind of fresh off a recent disaster tour with his Real American Beer, Hulk Hogan is getting ready to open up a bar right near where he made a name for himself. Page Six reports that Hogan is opening a $7 million dollar bar that will look directly at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

From Page Six, they say that the new venue,

...will be filled with Hogan memorabilia and will have screens playing the 12-time World Champion’s greatest moments.

Basically he's building a monument to himself, which let's be honest, is the most Hulk Hogan thing you could do. I am willing to bet that it will be pushing his Real American Beer product super hard, too.

How long do I expect this place to be open? I give it a year and a handful of disastrous reviews before we see an end to this chapter of Hulk Hogan. If the the man can't handle people at meet and greets I don't think he's going to be so great operating a bar in New York City.

