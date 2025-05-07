While hiking in New York State there are many cautions to be aware of year-round. In the winter it's the cold, icy, snowy conditions. In the spring and fall it's slippery terrain from mud and leaves. You get the idea.

Much of the hiking cautions have to do with your footing and making sure you have the proper shoes for the conditions. It's not nearly as often that you have to look out for falling trees. Here's what happened to one man who had a tree fall on his head.

Get our free mobile app

On Saturday May 3rd, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), a Manhattan man was hiking in Putnam County when he was struck in the head by a falling tree. The blow rendered the man unconscious.

The incident took place a mile and a half up the Breakneck Ridge Trail in Hudson Highlands State Park at approximately 2:30p. Fortunately this Manhattan man was not hiking alone and his partner called 911.

518 News, hiker struck by fallen tree, Putnam County dec.ny.gov loading...

New York State Forest Rangers. park staff, paramedics and volunteer firefighters reached the injured hiker at 4:10pm. The 28-year-old man had regained consciousness but was suffering from a skull fracture and broken leg.

518 News, hiker struck by fallen tree, Putnam County dec.ny.gov loading...

Rangers Jahn, Pries, and Russo joined rescuers from State Parks, New York State Police, and the Cold Spring, Phillipstown, and Wappingers Fire Departments to package the subject into a wheeled litter for transport to an ambulance.

If a person needs a Forest Ranger, whether it's for a search and rescue, to report a wildfire, or to report illegal activity on state lands and easements, they should call 833-NYS-RANGERS. If a person needs urgent assistance, they can call 911.

In Memoriam: 2025 Deaths A look at those we've lost. Gallery Credit: Ultimate Classic Rock Staff

Top 10 Regions To Get A Tick Bite In New York Based on data from the New York State Department of Health , these are the regions where you are most likely to get bit by a tick. Gallery Credit: Karolyi