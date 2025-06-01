In 2024 actor Richard Gere, known for his roles in movies such as 'Pretty Woman' and 'An Officer and A Gentleman', sold his Connecticut home for nearly $11 million dollars and moved his family to Spain. Now this CT home is scheduled for demolition.

Thanks to a New York company, you might be able to own a piece of Richard Gere's former Connecticut home. A team from Hudson Valley House Parts in Newburgh, NY have been salvaging several architectural elements. You can see their work below.

Get our free mobile app

A post on the Hudson Valley House Parts Instagram page, indicates that a crew from the Newburgh company have been working at Richard Gere's former 1930's home in New Canaan, CT.

According to Realtor.com, this home built in 1938 sits on more than 31 acres and featured 6 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. With 8,000 square feet of living space I am certain there is much to be salvaged.

Hudson Valley House Parts have already salvaged the Greek revival front portico as well as the cast stone wellhead and carved limestone mantel and have sent them to new homes around the country. See a more detailed list of items HERE.

Hudson Valley House Parts does architectural salvage and historic preservation in the Hudson Valley. They provide everything from doors and mantels to brownstone, lime and masonry.

On a side note, this home also belonged to musician Paul Simon at one point. Take a look around.

Grammy Winner Paul Simon Sells New Canaan, CT Estate To Richard Gere Gallery Credit: Realtor.com

Inside Liam Neeson's 34,000 sq. ft., 200-Year-Old Sprawling Upstate Mansion Gallery Credit: Photo: Realtor.com