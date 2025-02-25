How Will Hooters’ Possible Bankruptcy Affect New York’s 3 Remaining Locations?

It is starting to become commonplace to read of a National brand filing for bankruptcy. In the last year alone we have heard of Joann Fabrics, Party City, Spirit Airlines, BurgerFi and Big Lots, to name a few, that have filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Could the Hooters sports bar and restaurant chain be the next to file for bankruptcy? If they are what will become of the 3 remaining New York locations in Albany, Farmingdale and Fresh Meadows?

According to Bloomberg, Hooters of America is hoping to restructure the business through bankruptcy court. Officials are currently working with creditors to develop a path to solvency over the next few months.

The once controversial, double entendre, restaurant chain opened more than 40 years ago. As of 2013 there were 430 locations world wide but in 2024 the brand closed nearly 40 underperforming locations.

So, what will happen to the 3 remaining New York Hooters locations? That is an answer we will have to wait for. According to the United States Courts, businesses that file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy may have to sell assets and/or close some locations.

In an interesting twist to this story, Devin Booker of the NBA's Phoenix Suns, apparently is lobbying to keep Hooters alive and well in a recent post on the X social media platform.

