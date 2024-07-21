How Did This Entire Albany New York Neighborhood Become Abandoned?

YouTube.com-Stringer media

By 2019, according to the Daily Gazette, one Guilderland, New York neighborhood was left vacant after a wholesale purchase of more than a dozen homes and small businesses. The plan was to expand Crossgates Mall but that never happened. Take a look at the pictures below to see what this "ghost neighborhood" looks like today.

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

A 1998 plan to expand Crossgates Mall in Albany, NY was met by opposition and eventually the plan died. In 2019 there was a new plan to use the property to build a Costco Wholesale Club. As of July 2024 the once thriving neighborhood sits mostly abandoned.

A recent urban exploration by Stringer Media resulted in a video tour of the now lifeless neighborhood once occupied by families, cars in the driveways, kids playing in their yards and dogs fetching sticks.

YouTube.com-Stringer media
As recently as April of 2024 notices were placed on the buildings in this ghost neighborhood. These were memorandums stating the following:

To: Whom It May Concern
From: Crossgates Mall Management Office
April 26, 2024
RE: Tresspassing on Mall Property

"We are providing notice that you are on private property, owned by Pyramid Management Group. You must remove your personal items immediately and leave this property. If you have any questions you may contact the Mall Management Office 518-869-3255."

This entre Guilderland, New York neighborhood has been vacant for years. Why did these residents leave? Why was so much left behind? Furniture, old photographs and school books still sit where they were last touch, as if time stood still.

Gallery Credit: Karolyi

