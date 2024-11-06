Hollywood Comes to the Capital Region As Hallmark Begins Filming In Albany New York!

Recently we reported that Hallmark would be filming a new movie in the Capital Region. We can now tell you that filming started in Albany this week. If you live in the area, or just want to get a sneak-peek, here are some of the details shared by the producers.

Production for the Hallmark film "Like Nobody's Business" starring Rachel Lee Cook began filming in Albany this week and will continue through November 15th. Scroll down to see the exact filming locations, dates and times.

The Locations Department for Hallmark posted signs around Albany to give residents the "heads-up" regarding the production and any impact the filming might have in the area. Here are some of the film production details:

Location : Lancaster & Willet Streets - Albany

Dates : November 4th - November 7th, 2024

Filming Hours: Approximately 6am-10pm

Hallmark is working with Film Albany and City of Albany while filming scenes in the Capital Region. In an attempt to have a positive experience for all, producers share anticipated impact to the area below.

Traffic Changes: Temporary road closures and intermittent traffic control may be in place.

Parking Restrictions: Some parking spaces may be reserved for production vehicles. Please look for "No Parking" signs.

Noise & Lighting: Filming may require additional lighting and equipment setup.

Minnesota native Rachel Lee Cook is best known for her roles in "She's All That", "A Mid Summer Night's Dream", "Love, Guaranteed", "Dawson's Creek" and "Josie and the Pussycats".

