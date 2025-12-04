With the holiday season here you can bet there are people going out to every store at all hours getting gifts and things to complete their shopping lists. This year is a bit different as there are now major boycotts being called for against several major retailers, ones that generally see large amounts of people during this time of the year.

Black Friday in the past was the biggest shopping day of the year, but in recent memory it really hasn't been that great. While there may be large crowds of people out, they aren't buying as much as they used to, according to CNBC. Could these boycotts have something to do with "retail let down?"

Which retailers are boycotted?

As of right now several places are calling for boycotts at these major retailers. The 50501 organization is asking people to avoid shopping at Target, Amazon and Home Depot.

The People's Unions USA is asking people not to shop at Walmart, Target, Home Depot, Amazon and any other major corporation that thrives off predatory pricing, exploiting workers, and other reasons.

“Holiday spirit” has been weaponized into pressure, guilt, and overspending. Families go into debt to fulfill expectations created by companies that do not care about their lives, their wages, or their future. This year, we break that cycle.

Not only are New Yorkers being asked to avoid these big name stores for Christmas, but also into the New Year where more large boycotts are being planned.

Why the Boycott?

The purpose of these boycotts is to promote buying local. Instead of going to the big box stores instead go to one of your local places to help keep the money within your community. I totally get that sentiment, and choosing local should always be a priority. I also recognize that some of us may not be able to totally not shop at those places. Some gifts come from major retailers.

I would suggest doing what you can to help with keeping things local. Go to the local shops around the Capital Region to get the things that we can produce locally, but maybe you'll have to go to Target for that Switch 2.

This isn't the first time this year that people have called for retail blackouts or boycotts. Back in February many people participated in 24 hour boycott of buying products from places like Target and Walmart.