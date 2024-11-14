Hidden Treasure Remains Unfound In Upstate New York 45 Years Later

Who doesn't like a good old game of 'hide and seek'? I haven't played this since I was a child but my memories are finding a place to hide and then holding my breath so the seeker wouldn't see or hear me. The game typically lasted a few minutes and then we'd switch sides.

What if I told you there is a game of 'hide and seek' that has been going on for decades and remains unsolved in 2024? This is the story of the Canadian Club whiskey "Hide A Case" marketing campaign. Legend has it there is a case of whiskey still hidden somewhere in New York State.

Get our free mobile app

In 1967 the makers of Canadian Club created the "Hide A Case" marketing campaign where they hid cases of their whiskey in locations around the world, such as Death Valley and Mount St. Helens, and encouraged people to go find them.

According to Messy Nessy, the Canadian Club team arrived in New York State in 1979 to hide a case near the 1980 Winter Olympics site in Lake Placid. In March of 2024 officials at Canadian Club admitted that 22 cases had been hidden, 16 have been found. One of the missing cases is in the Lake Placid area.

518 news, Lake Placid New York, Canadian Club whiskey, hide a case mystery Photo by Delphine Beausoleil on Unsplash loading...

According to a Canadian Club print advertisement from 1979, these are clues as to where you might find the case of whiskey hidden 45 years ago.

Come to the crest of a steep hill

See an open field in front of you

Follow a fence row until you see the silhouette of Whiteface Mountain

Approximately one quarter mile from the 1980 Winter Olympics site

Good luck!

November 2024 New York Lottery Scratch Off Tickets With The Most Number One Jackpots Remaining Here in New York, the time is now to start searching for some amazing jackpots. There are all sorts of different kinds of Scratch-Off tickets offered by the New York Lottery.

While looking at the latest weekly roundup for grand prizes, we counted many different tickets that have their grand prizes still on the market. The report was last updated on November 1st 2024, as we publish this article. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Abandoned Home In Secret New York Location WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Gallery Credit: Karolyi