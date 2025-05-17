You will always want what you can't have. In Upstate New York we're victims to FOMO all of the time, especially when it comes to food. Fast food in particular seems to elude us in the Capital Region, with trendy places opening in bigger cities all around us.

If you're lucky enough to be able to travel and try some of the places that haven't mad it to our area yet that's the best way to do it. I recently got to try In-N-Out burger for just the second time in my life and it is 100% a different style than what we have here in the Capital Region. Yes, I did order both my burger and fries animal style. If you know, you know.

What Is Animal Style?

It's probably the most well-known secret in fast food. It's not on their menu but anyone who is fortunate to be able to go to In-N-Out knows it's when they add everything to it. Everything being some extra sauce, grilled onions and pickles. It's delicious.

Did you know we can get that same taste and style locally? Oh you bet we can, and that would be at Herbie's Burgers in Albany, NY.

Shoutout to my friend Jerry above for pointing this out!

If you've been able to visit Herbie's Burgers you know they're grilling up their burgers fresh and they've got multiple locations around the Capital Region where you can get that flavor. Whether it's a double or a single, it does give you that In-N-Out feel minus the grilled onions, which you can add as an extra. It's totally worth the $1.

You can't go to a place like In-N-Out without getting a milkshake, and from my own personal experience I have to tell you, Herbie's might be doing the best milkshakes in the Capital Region. I visit the Lark Street location the most, but I've gotten them in Guilderland and they are solid at both of those locations.

I know that we might not have some of these popular places in the Albany area, but we do have some amazing local places that have put their own stamp and are iconic in their own way. Make sure you pay them a visit to support them.