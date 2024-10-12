Help! New York State Police Are Asking You To Keep An Eye Out For These Stolen Jet Skis

New York State Police are seeking the publics help in locating stolen Jet Skis and a stolen trailer. Take a look at the pictures below to see if you recognize the Jet Skis or trailer. Perhaps you have seen them recently? If you have any information regarding this case please contact New York State Police Troop B at 315-379-0012.

It appears that these Jet Skis and trailer were stolen directly from a cycle shop and we have several pictures for you to examine. Were they stolen for personal gain? Are the criminals attempting to sell these items? Here's what we know.

The staff at Sovie's Cycle Shop, located on Ames Road in Potsdam, NY, contacted New York State Police to report the loss of several items from their property. Sovie's is a Honda and Yamaha dealer in Northern New York featuring motorcycles, ATV's, power equipment, mowers and personal water craft.

The items listed as stolen include:

2006 Yamaha Wave Runner

2008 Seadoo Jet Ski

Trailer - Grey Load Rite

Theft of a Jet Ski, or in this case 2 Jet Skis and a trailer, could be considered Grand Larceny in New York State. According to Saland Law Offices, the sentence and punishment for Grand larceny in New York depends on several factors.

If found guilty of Grand Larceny the criminal could face anywhere from four to twenty-five years in prison. First time offenders may take advantage of probation, community service, fines and/or conditional charges if the judge allows.

