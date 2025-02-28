Heartbreaking: New York Dog Tragically Shot After Allegedly Causing Crash, Man Arrested

WARNING: The story you are about to read does have a happy ending for one Upstate New York dog but a tragic ending for his brother. The events that led to this rescue may be difficult for some people to read.

What started out as a report of a deceased coyote revealed a series of awful incidents that include a car accident, animal abuse, abandonment, murder, arrest and the eventual rescue of one dog that deserves a much better life.

On Thursday January 30th, according to a press release from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), a Jefferson County resident reported, what they thought was, a deceased coyote on the side of the road.

When Investigator Jackson arrived on the scene near Skinner Road, in the town of Ellisburg, he determined the deceased was a domestic dog. Initial observations indicate the dog had been shot from the roadway.

On January 31st, while officers continued their investigation, they noticed a small black and white puppy wandering around the area where the deceased dog was found. This led officials to a man that owned both dogs.

Through questioning officers learned that the man was riding around Jefferson County to either abandon the dogs or give them away. While driving the bigger dog allegedly jumped in the drivers lap causing him to crash. It is suspected that the driver then shot the dog out of anger.

Offers have arrested this individual and charged him with:

  • Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle
  • Discharging a firearm over a public highway
  • Abandonment of animals
  • Aggravated animal cruelty

This suspect is being held in Jefferson County jail until a March court date. As for the puppy that survived, he is with Jefferson County Animal Control with hopes of rehoming.

