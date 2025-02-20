Heart-Stopping Truck Plunge: Couple Flip Their Vehicle Off A Bridge In Upstate New York

With a barrage of winter storms hitting New York State this season driving can be tricky to say the least. New Yorkers are used to the snow, and some spots have had plenty of it, but this latest ice storm has added to the treachery.

A New York couple was driving along State Route 30 recently when, for some reason, their pickup truck flipped off a bridge and landed upside down in a small creek. Here's what we know.

At approximately 12 Noon on Valentine's Day, February 14th, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) officers responded to a call regarding a motor vehicle accident in Schoharie County.

DEC Forest Rangers made their way to an accident on State Route 30 in Fulton, NY. No word on exactly caused the accident but the pickup truck the couple was driving flipped off a bridge and landed upside down in a small creek.

One occupant of the pickup truck was able to get out of the vehicle on their own power. DEC Rangers, New York State Police and Schoharie County Paramedics placed that individual on a backboard and carried her to an ambulance.

The second occupant of the vehicle needed to be extracted from the pickup truck. This took a team of Middleburg Fire Department and Schoharie County Paramedics to pull the victim to safety. Once placed on a backboard this person was taken to a second ambulance. The pickup truck has been removed from the creek.

