Have You Been To The Smallest State Park In New York And Didn’t Know?

According to the Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Department there are 180 State Parks in New York. These parks come in all shapes and sizes. Some are so big it would take several visits to see it all and others are so small you might not have realized you were even in a State Park.

Let's see if you know where New York's smallest State Park is. Here are some clues.

An average of one million people visit this State park every year and most don't even know it. This summer folks will be heading there between August 21st and September 2nd. You will need a ticket for these dates and prices start at $8.32.

This half-acre park is not the primary reason people visit this beautiful location but nearly tens of thousands of people arrive at this Central New York destination each Summer. The state's smallest park can be found somewhere on the map below.

This mini-State Park offers mini-golf and a reflecting pool. Does this sound like a park you have visited this year or in years past? Close to this park you will find a wide variety of food and activities for the entire family.

Have you guessed it yet? Which State Park is the smallest in New York? This park has picnic tables for a relaxing lunch and if you attend this summer you could see concerts by TLC, Joan Jett or Rick Ross.

State Park at the Great New York State Fair in Syracuse is the smallest State Park in New York! Who knew? Now you do.

