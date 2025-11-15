New York State has 2 "Hallmark Christmas Towns" you absolutely have to visit this year.

What makes for a good Hallmark Christmas town? I suppose the town would need to look like a scene out of a Hallmark Christmas movie with quaint shops and a storybook main street filled with a festive atmosphere during the holidays. A place to see elaborate decorations, attend special events, and celebrate the spirit of Christmas. Man, have we got the towns for you!

Recently Planned Wanderings scoured North America, from coast to coast, looking for the best Hallmark Christmas towns to visit in 2025. Along the way 2 New York towns stood as tall as the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree as must visits.

East Aurora, NY - This is such a Hallmark Christmas town that Hallmark filmed a few Christmas movies in town, including "Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story", "A Prince for Christmas" and "A Royal Christmas Holiday".

Any time you are in East Aurora a stop at Vidler's, the largest "5 and 10" variety store in the world, is a must. December 20th would be a good time to travel to East Aurora so you can experience "Carolcade" where residents and visitors gather on Main Street to sing Christmas carols.

Seneca Falls, NY - This is the town that inspired the setting and story for the Christmas classic "It's A Wonderful Life" starring James Stewart. Don't miss the 2025 It's A Wonderful Life Festival the weekend of December 12th.

