Grounded! New York Father and Son Face Charges After Poaching Incident
Father knows best isn't just the name of a television show from the 1950's, it's also something dads have said to their children for decades. When a child questions your advice or instructions Pop will often say "father knows best". Well, turns out not all fathers know best.
Recently, a New York man allegedly instructed his son to illegally take a deer from just outside their vehicle. The son obeyed and the pair were caught almost immediately. Here's what happened.
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) officers had been receiving reports of individuals hunting deer from roadways In Brookhaven, NY. On Sunday January 5th officials placed a deer decoy in the woods but close enough to the street that traffic could see it.
According to a press release, Environmental Conservation Officers (ECO) Paschke and Holliday witnessed a vehicle stop in the roadway near the decoy. Eventually the passenger door opened and an individual got out, raised his firearm and shot the decoy.
The ECO's immediately approached the vehicle and started their investigation. It was determined that the driver of the vehicle was the father of the passenger and that he instructed his son to load the gun while inside the vehicle, step out and shoot what they thought was a deer.
The firearm was confiscated and the father and son were charged with discharging a firearm from a public roadway, possession of a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle and failure to wear hunter orange while hunting with a firearm.
