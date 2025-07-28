Terrifying Rescue: Dog Hangs Precariously in Upstate New York Crevice
Dog falls several feet into a rock crevice and lives to bark about it! This poor pooch, pictured below, was dangling from his leash for a few moments before slipping out and dropping even further. See what it took to rescue this Australian Shepherd in Greene County.
Rangers from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) jumped into action in a rescue attempt. How could they possibly reach the dog? Even when they did, how would they get him back up to safety?
On Wednesday July 16th, at approximately 11:40am, Forest Rangers assisted Greene County officials with a dog that had fallen into a crevice on the Escarpment Trail. Rangers Welch and Dawson set up a rope and pully system. Ranger Dawson rappelled into the crevice.
Ranger Welch and an off-duty Greene County Sheriff's Deputy helped pull the one-and-a-half-year-old Australian shepherd to safety. Check out the pictures and video below.
According to the dog's owner, the pair were hiking on rock formations and as the pup made the leap from one rock to another, the leash got caught, and the poor guy was hanging.
The owner describes watching her dog start to slide out of the leash and eventually drop into the crevice. Watch the video below for more details and to see the heroic efforts of the rescue team.
LOOK: The most popular dog breeds in America
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: The most popular dog names of 2022 in every state
Gallery Credit: Amber Spencer-Knowles
2025 Vacation Inspiration-Top 15 Places to Visit in New York State
Gallery Credit: Google Maps-Canva