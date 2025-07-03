New York State is offering a free education to residents of the Empire State. You might ask, what's the catch? There really is no catch but time is running out to take advantage.

You can have a FREE education that will lead to a career in healthcare thanks to the Caring Gene Career Pathways Training Program. This program provides full coverage for tuition and books to those new to or advancing their careers in any of 13 approved CPT health, behavioral health, and social care career fields in New York State.

According to the Education Data Initiative, the average cost of college in the United States is nearly $39,000, per year, when you include books and living expenses. Even the cost of in-state public college will cost a student approximately $9,000 per year.

This is an opportunity to obtain the education needed to be a Respiratory Therapist, Certified Medical Assistant, Certified Pharmacy Technician, Nurse Practitioner and more.

Here are some of the eligibility requirements for the program:

Must be a U.S. citizen or an eligible non-citizen and New York State resident

Must pursue an education program in one of the 13 healthcare, behavioral health, or social care titles approved by the Caring Gene

Required to complete a three-year service commitment working for a healthcare, behavioral health, or social care provider in New York State that serves a patient population of at least 30% Medicaid-reliant or uninsured.

Must complete their education/training by spring 2027.

There are 4 steps to get started on this path toward a free education.

Complete an interest form Submit an application Connect with case managers Get started

