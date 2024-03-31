Flashing Your Headlights, Is This Legal or Illegal In New York State?

Traveling this Easter weekend? Here's something to keep in mind. How many times have you seen a speed trap and then flashed your headlights to warn oncoming traffic to slow down? For as long as I can remember, that has been a common practice, even a common courtesy to other drivers, BUT is it legal in New York State?

If you use a traffic app such as Waze, you know there are constant reports of debris in the road, police ahead, traffic congestions, etc. Maybe it's the flashing of headlights that's illegal? Let's investigate.

Recently I saw a video posted to social media. In the video a police officer was reprimanding the driver for having flashed his headlights to reveal the officer's speed trap. The officer ultimately let the driver go with a warning but this doesn't prove legal or illegal.

New York State Troopers are cracking down on speeders and keeping a close eye on holiday traffic. New York State Police use marked and unmarked patrol cars, looking for speed and other infractions. Before you start warning others by flashing your headlights let's see if it's legal or illegal.

According to TrafficTickets.com, it is not illegal to flash your headlights to warn oncoming traffic that a speed trap is ahead, or for any other reason. What IS illegal however, is an officer stopping a vehicle based upon the driver flashing his or her high beams.

