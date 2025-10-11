There is a hamlet in New York State where residents talk to the dead. According to Realtor.com, you cannot live in this community unless you belong to a spiritual church, anywhere, for a year and must be accepted by the town assembly. It has been said, this is the town where no one dies. Welcome to Lily Dale, New York.

Lily Dale has been the subject of paranormal novels as well as an HBO Max feature 'No One Dies In Lily Dale', based on the town's registered mediums and their communications with the other side.

As stories of haunted happenings and encounters with the other side grew, the cast of the Sci-Fi television show Ghost Hunters came to Lily Dale in 2013 to investigate. Over the years many famous psychics, mediums and clairvoyants such as James Van Praagh have visited. Actress Dee Wallace from E.T. and The Hills Have Eyes also spent time there.

Remember this is, and always will be, a Spiritual Camp. Hold fast to this truth and say to those who would have it something else, the world is wide, so go your way, we would have no new Gods placed upon the altar. - Marion Skidmore, 1894

Lily Dale is located an hour South of Buffalo and there are fewer than 300 residents. With it's reputation however, an estimated 22,000 people visit each year. You can even spend the night. Pictured below is the National Spiritualist Association of Churches in Lily Dale

Many of the Victorian style homes of Lily Dale date back to the 1800's. There is currently 1 home available for sale with strict policies.

From the Lily Dale Assembly - Purchasing a home in Lily Dale is not a typical real estate transaction. DO NOT make any agreements, verbal or in writing, before obtaining Lily Dale Assembly approval to purchase.

