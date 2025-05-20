According to Locations Cloud there are more than 4,200 Little Caesars restaurants around the United States in more than 2,300 cites. The 'pizza, pizza' place is growing in New York State with additional stores added each year.

Yes, you can get tasty pizza, bread sticks, wings and more at Little Caesars but you can find those items at a number of places. However, Little Caesars is the only place in New York to find the latest Mountain Dew flavor.

Mountain Dew brand soft drinks have been quenching thirsts since 1940. In that time a countless number of flavors have been released. Some stick around while others are never tasted again. Have you tried the new Mountain Dew?

One of the latest flavors of Mountain Dew, Mango Rush, isn't as accessible as other flavors. As a matter of fact New Yorkers can only get Mango Rush, for a limited time, while supplies last at Little Caesars.

As soon as I heard Mountain Dew Mango Rush was available I stopped by the Little Caesars on State Street in Schenectady, NY to pick up a case of 12, 16oz, cans. I will tell you, I was in sticker shock as the case cost $25.79!

A quick look online to see the going rate for a case of Mango Rush and I was shocked again. Second time in a few minutes. I saw the exact same Mango Rush 12 can/16oz case on ebay with asking prices between $62 and $120. It is a limited time exclusive after all.

