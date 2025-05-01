Across the United States there are those regional items that you can't get everywhere. I still remember hearing about the myth that was "all dressed" potato chips. Now it feels like every chip company has their own variety of that Canadian flavor.

During the COVID pandemic i started seeing a lot of cooking style videos and I also noticed a condiment being used that I had never seen before. To me, Hellmann's mayonnaise has always been THE one to get around the Capital Region. Then suddenly I saw this other mayonnaise that people were using.

Duke's Mayonnaise

What on earth was Duke's? I had never heard of it but it seemed like everyone was using it. As it turned out, this was from the South. I had not ever seen it available in our Upstate New York area. Not until this past weekend when I found it at my Albany Hannaford location.

After doing a bit of digging (and asking some friends) I discovered that this was a quiet reveal of this product. People had been looking for it and now, we have it at multiple stores around the Capital Region. If you take a look at their website it shows you which products are available at which grocery stores.

Capital Region Locations to find Duke's

Hannaford

Market 32

Right now it looks like Hannaford and Market 32 are the grocery stores to find Duke's around our area, and not the bigger names like Walmart or Target. I assume that at some point it will roll out nation wide since Duke's seems to have a stranglehold on our country.

I will tell you that I did buy some and I gave it a try. After using it, I still think that I prefer Hellmann's over Duke's, but it did have a unique flavor. A little more tangy than Hellmann's. If someone had Duke's I wouldn't be upset. I'm just loyal to Hellmann's.