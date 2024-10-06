Discover the Fascinating History of New York’s Oldest High School

My 91-year-old mom has shared many stories of her life and what it was like when she was a child growing up in the 1930's and 1940's. The fact that she attended school, for example, in a one-room schoolhouse is incredible. Students of multiple grades learning side-by-side in one small room.

As historic as a one-room schoolhouse might be, they are not necessarily the oldest schools in America. The oldest high school in the United States dates back 300 years before mom's small school. What is the oldest high school in America? What is the oldest high school in New York? Let's take a look.

Boston Latin School in Boston, Massachusetts, established on April 23, 1635, is one year older than Harvard College and the oldest existing school in the United States of America. Notable alumni include five signers of the Declaration of Independence, a Nobel Laureate and captains of industry.

More than 150 years after Boston Latin School was founded, what would become, the oldest high school in New York State was founded.

518 News, oldest high school in New York, Canandaigua New York, Canandaigua Academy Google loading...

Founded in 1791, Canandaigua Academy, located in the Finger Lakes region, is the oldest high school in New York State. Canandaigua Academy started as a private boys school. Newsweek Magazines ranks Canandaigua Academy among the top 1500 public high schools in America. Here are some notable Alumni and guests;

President George W. Bush - Visited in 2006

Alfred E. Bates - United States Army Major General

Carol Hirschmugl - Research Scientist

Scott Greene - NFL Runningback

Ryan Poles - General Manager of the Chicago Bears

