Discover New York’s Hidden Gem: Its Own Mount Rushmore

We have all heard of Mount Rushmore National Memorial located in South Dakota. Carved into the side of a mountain in the Black Hills you will find George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln.

Did you know that New York State, 1800 miles from South Dakota, has it's own Mount Rushmore? Tucked away in the Catskill Mountains you will find stone carvings in the side of a mountain honoring a Civil War veteran and his father.

Pratt Rock is located on Route 23 near Prattsville, NY. Once you arrive you find the entrance to a 3 mile hike into the woods. There are signs with information about Zadock Pratt, the man who the town of Prattsville was named after.

Once you reach the desired destination on the trail you will see stone carvings depicting Zadock Pratt's life. Ripley's Believe It Or Not named Pratt Rock "New York's Mount Rushmore".

Scroll through the pictures below, and watch the video, to see the various carvings. You will see an arm & hammer, a bust, a horse and more. If you can't get enough of Zadock Pratt and his family, visit the Zadock Pratt Museum.

Located off Route 23E near Prattsville, New York you will find the Pratt Rock Hiking Trail. Take the fairly effortless 3 mile journey into the woods to discover one of the earliest Civil War monuments in America. According to Great Northern Catskills, Ripley's Believe It Or Not named this New York's Mount Rushmore.

