Tiedemann Castle sits in New York State, close to the border with New Jersey, overlooking Greenwood Lake. Being the only castle on the lake is enough to make this spot famous but that isn't all. The castle was once owned by legendary New York Yankee Derek Jeter. Today you can rent a portion of the property.

Derek Jeter sold Tiedemann Castle in 2024 and now you can experience what some of his guests lived like as the guest house on the property in available to rent via Airbnb.

Get our free mobile app

6sqft reports that Baseball Hall of Famer and New York Yankees great Derek Jeter purchased the property at 14 Lake Shore Road in Greenwood Lake, NY around 2003 for approximately $425,000. Jeter owned the 50,000 square foot compound, on 4 acres of land, for nearly 2 decades.

Airbnb lists the 'Castle in Greenwood Lake, New York' featuring waterfront, lake access, sun loungers, fire pit and private sauna to name a few amenities. All of this can be your with a 5-night stay for $5,997.

Wright Brothers Real Estate Wright Brothers Real Estate loading...

The castle was built in 1915 near the 9-mile Greenwood Lake. Now, for the first time ever, the guest house is available for short-term rental. Take a look at the pictures and get a more detailed description HERE.

Reminiscent of the Gatsby era, guests of the Tiedemann Castle Guest House can enjoy the privacy of a gated compound, direct lake front access with a dedicated dock, lush landscaping and the opportunity to experience all the area has to offer with concierge services offered. - Upstate Luxe on Airbnb

Now It's A Bargain! Big Price Drop On Derek Jeter's Upstate New York Lakefront Castle

LOOK - Upstate New York Home For Sale for $1000 This Upstate New York home has been listed by Greater Syracuse Land Bank with an asking price of just $1000. Let's take a look around. Gallery Credit: Karolyi