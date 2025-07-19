Earlier this week Upstate New York police officers were called to a Target location. Upon arriving the officers discovered the body of an elderly man inside of an SUV. They were called to the scene around 5:30pm, according to News 12. As of July 18, the identity of the man has still not yet been revealed to the public but they do say that there was nothing suspicious about the death.

The Target location is in Poughkeepsie, NY and is located off of Route 9. It is found in a large shopping plaza that includes a number of other stores that include the Regal Galleria Mall. It is also located in close proximity to the local Lowe's and Shop Rite stores in that same location.

Read More: 77-Year-Old Woman Missing In New York

Target Location

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Many people online started to make assumptions about the death, but some said that this elderly man was a great friend and co worker who unfortunately clocked out and never made it home. The outpouring of support for him and his family on the News 12 Instagram page is both heartbreaking and heartwarming.

This was not a stranger. This was an employee an elderly man whose name I won’t announce for respect towards his family but I will tell you about him he dedicated over a decade working for target If you worked with him before you know he was such a kind soul...

While we don't know his identity, we do know that he clearly made an impact on the community.

No cause of death has been revealed.