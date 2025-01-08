Dead Bodies Discovered On JetBlue Flight From New York to Florida

2 bodies were discovered in the wheel well section of a JetBlue flight coming from New York.

Officials were stunned on Monday night upon discovering the bodies of two deceased individuals who had stowed away on a JetBlue flight coming from JFK International airport in New York City to Fort Lauderdale. The two bodies were discovered in the wheel well of the plane and the identities of the people have not yet been made known.

Equally as puzzling is that they are unsure how the two people were able to gain access to this area of the plane in the first place and is calling into the question how well airport security is currently functioning.

A spokesperson for the Broward County Sheriff's office said that an autopsy will be performed on the two people and they'll have more details coming after that. The investigation is on going, but it will not impact operations at either airport as they go through the details.

Stowaway Problem

Airline Industry Rebounds After COVID Pandemic Getty Images loading...

There is a major problem with stowaways on commercial planes right now. A woman snuck onto a Delta flight around Thanksgiving and made it all the way from JFK in New York City to Paris before being removed from the plane.

Just two weeks ago a body was discovered in the wheel well section of a United flight from Chicago to Maui.

The question that many have right now is how this continues to happen and why airport security isn't able to stop this ongoing problem. It could quickly go from people trying to get a free ride to dangerous people attempting an attack on innocent passengers.