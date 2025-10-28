Are we turning our clocks back this fall? If so, when do we do that? Now that fall has officially arrived and the days are starting to get shorter we need to know just how short these days will be.

Fall began Monday September 22, 2025. Some places in New York have already had it's first frost. Now the mums are on the front porch and flannel shirts are out of the closet and on our backs. These can all be pleasant signs of fall's arrival. One sign that many don't look forward to is the end of Daylight Saving Time.

Daylight savings time in 2024 began on Sunday March 9th at 2am. That is when we "sprung forward" and started to enjoy longer daylight hours. Summer began on Friday June 20th giving us the longest day of the year, according to space.com.

According to the Farmer's Almanac, Daylight Saving Time 2025 will end in New York on Sunday November 2, 2025 at 2am. Will this be the last time we "fall behind"?

In April President Donald Trump asked Congress to make Daylight Saving Time permanent. That would mean no more "spring forward" and "fall behind" each year.

The House and Senate should push hard for more daylight at the end of the day. - President Donald Trump

Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School for Public Health indicates that daylight saving time was invented by Benjamin Franklin as an attempt to conserve energy. It wasn't until World War 1 that this concept was accepted globally.

